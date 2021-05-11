Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

