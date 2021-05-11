Smith Salley & Associates Sells 4,669 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after acquiring an additional 324,254 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 817,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 713,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 528,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company's principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

