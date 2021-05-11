Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 271 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 156,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 53.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.2% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

