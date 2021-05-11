Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $117.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

