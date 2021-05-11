Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,501. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.