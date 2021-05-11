ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.41). ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IO stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.