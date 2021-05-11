ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.41). ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IO stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.
About ION Geophysical
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
