Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $586.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $240.34 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $621.65 and its 200-day moving average is $525.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

