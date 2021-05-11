Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 3,406 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,406 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

NYSE:PXD opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

