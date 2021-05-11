Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

