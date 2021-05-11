Greenleaf Trust Purchases 842 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $53,739,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.41 and a 200-day moving average of $180.39. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

