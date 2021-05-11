Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.28 million, a PE ratio of -151.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at $630,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

