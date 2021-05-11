Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TREC opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

