Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of TREC opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
About Trecora Resources
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
