Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.41.

FISV stock opened at $116.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

