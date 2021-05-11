Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Shares of PH opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.64 and a 200-day moving average of $282.95. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

