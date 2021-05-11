Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 140.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

The Southern stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

