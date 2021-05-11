Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $63,000 in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vaxart by 163.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $771.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

