Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

