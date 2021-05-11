Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 9,455 shares of company stock valued at $138,406 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

