The Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

The Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Charles Schwab to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

