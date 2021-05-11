Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend payment by 39.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $12.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.