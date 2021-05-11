Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.