Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

STBI opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts.

