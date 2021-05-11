Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
STBI opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.59.
Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile
