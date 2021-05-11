Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,314,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,280.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,203.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

