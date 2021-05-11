Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,314,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,280.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,203.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.