Comerica Bank Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Penumbra worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN opened at $263.37 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $314.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -975.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.07.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

