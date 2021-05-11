Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,280.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,203.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

