Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 644,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 191,826 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 62,281 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,751,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,724.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter.

FIDU opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52.

