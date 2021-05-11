Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 232 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

