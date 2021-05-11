Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,936 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,356% compared to the typical volume of 133 put options.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

