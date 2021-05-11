Frontline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,207 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,097% compared to the typical volume of 237 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 437,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontline by 1,355.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

