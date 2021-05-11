Frontline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,207 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,097% compared to the typical volume of 237 put options.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 437,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontline by 1,355.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE FRO opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
