NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.55 million.

NYSE NEX opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $932.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.44.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.