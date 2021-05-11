Pembina Pipeline’s (PBA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

