DecentBet (DBET) Hits One Day Volume of $1,237.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. DecentBet has a market cap of $694,155.58 and approximately $1,237.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00084201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00060459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00065994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.44 or 0.00792463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

