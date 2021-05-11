MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 3,818 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,419 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

AKAM opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

