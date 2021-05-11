SuperCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $148,707.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $148,707.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,187,941 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

