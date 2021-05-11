Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.01. SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE SAIL opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4,424.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

