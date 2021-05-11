McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79.

