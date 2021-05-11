Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 217,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,659 shares of company stock worth $2,215,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

