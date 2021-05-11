Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Boosted by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

NYSE F opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -292.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

