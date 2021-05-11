Intrua Financial LLC Has $370,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

