Intrua Financial LLC Takes $319,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in MetLife by 677.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

