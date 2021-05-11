Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) Position Increased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FRDM opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

