The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. TFI International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.