Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $313.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.76. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $203.10 and a twelve month high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

