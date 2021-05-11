Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 223,736 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

