Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 539.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.