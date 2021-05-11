Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

