Exane Derivatives Cuts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pool were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.57.

POOL stock opened at $444.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.70. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total value of $4,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,735,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $16,841,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

