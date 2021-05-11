Exane Derivatives Increases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 160,600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Twitter were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

