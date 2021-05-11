CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 8,215 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,999 shares of company stock worth $1,552,873. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

