ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Position Trimmed by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 705.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $64.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.